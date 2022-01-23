Thomas E. Mentzer, 75, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ella (Adams) Mentzer, Sr. He was the husband of JoAnn P. (Swinehart) Mentzer.
Tom worked as a tow motor operator for Burnham Boilers for 34 years until his retirement.
A huge sports fan, he followed McCaskey High School football, Penn State football and was a diehard Philadelphia Eagles enthusiast. He enjoyed playing the PA Lottery. Tom found the greatest satisfaction in life when he spent time with his family and cheering on his grandchildren in their sports endeavors. Another of Tom’s passions was fishing.
The family would like to thank everyone at Landis Adult Care Services where Tom made many friends and got to enjoy swimming, going on field trips, and sharing meals together.
In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by his daughters: Tina Eavenson, wife of Adam, of Lancaster, and Tonja Rudy, wife of Michael, of Lititz; four grandchildren: Christopher, Chaz, Isabelle, and Laykin; and his twin brother, Timothy Mentzer, husband of Peg, of Lancaster, and Shirl Neff, of North Carolina. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Clarence E., Jr., Harry E., and Donald R. Mentzer.
Family and friends will be received from 10AM to 11AM, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Funeral Services will follow at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Tom’s memory be made to Meals on Wheels Lancaster, 1411 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
In celebration of Tom’s love of sports, the family requests that all guests wear their favorite sports team’s attire. Go Eagles!
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com