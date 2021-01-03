Thomas E. Eisenberger, Sr., 88, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2020 at home. He was the husband of the late Virginia Anne Frye Eisenberger and the late Mildred E. Eisenberger. He was the companion of Caroline Y. Neff. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late John E. and Lois Fox Williams Eisenberger.
Thomas was an electrician, having worked for Alcoa for 33 years and also Warner-Lambert before his retirement. Following his retirement, he was a school bus driver for the Hempfield School District. He was of the Christian faith; a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict; a member of the MBA; the SBA; the American Legion Post #466; Red Rose Memorial VFW Post #2435; and the Thunderbirds MC. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed riding motorcycles, camping, gardening, and was a devoted family man.
Surviving in addition to his companion, four daughters: Charme V. Eisenberger; Vicki L. Nikolaus; Brenda J. Ward and Stephanie A. (Kenneth) Lightcap. Nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. Three sisters: Colleen Beach; Doris Graybill and Lona Thomas. He was preceded in death by one son: Thomas E. Eisenberger, Jr. and one sister: Joan Fromm.
Friends may call at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 from 1:00 P.M to 4:00 P.M. The Private Interment will be in Conestoga Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
