Thomas E. Devine, Sr., age 90, of Willow Street, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was the husband of the late Alma Feather Devine who passed away on February 8, 2008. He was born in Johnstown, PA son of the late Thomas D. and Edith Howard Devine. He was a member of West Willow United Methodist Church. Thomas was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved fishing and hunting.
He is survived by 2 daughters: Vicky L. wife of Robert C. Gross of Lancaster, Tammy E. wife of Patrick A. Palmer of Sedona, AZ, 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, numerous great-great-grandchildren, and 2 siblings. He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas E. Devine, Jr., a grandson, Richard Lee Devine, and 2 siblings. Interment will take place in Boehm's United Methodist Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »