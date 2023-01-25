Thomas Donley Arnold II, age 70, died peacefully with family members by his side at his home in Lakeland, Florida, on January 16, 2023. Tom was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on July 22, 1952. Tom was the oldest of four children of the late Thomas Donley Arnold I and the late Evelyn Grace McConaghay Arnold.
For the first 10 years of his life, he lived on Walnut Street in Columbia, PA. In 1962, his family moved to Valley Road in Millersville, PA, where he then graduated from Penn Manor High School in 1970.
After high school, Tom went to work for the RCA plant in Lancaster, PA, for three years. He then moved to Marion, Indiana, and worked at the RCA plant (which became Thomson in 1987) for 28 years, holding various jobs, ending as an electrician. When Thomson closed in 2004, Tom moved to Lakeland, Florida, with his lovely wife, Dennise.
Tom enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles & Phillies games on TV and eating Hammond Pretzels & Reese's Peanut Butter Cups. He also liked going on cruises with his wife, going to "Clover's" (Culver's) & FaceTiming with his grandchildren, fishing with his brother, going to the horse races, and buying scratch-off tickets.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Dennise K., as well as his daughter, Arianne R. (Chris) Hallenbeck, Lafayette, IN, son, Thomas D. Arnold III, Marion, IN, stepsons, Lonnie (Camile Benbow-Short) Short, LaFontaine, IN, and John Dane, Muncie, IN, and eleven beautiful grandchildren.
He also leaves behind three siblings, Keith S. (Peggy Henkel) Arnold, Lancaster, PA, Carole L. (Larry) Aldinger, Brooksville, FL, and Patricia L. (Jeff) Garden, Washington Boro, PA, as well as a dear father-in-law, John (Jack) Gregg, Dunedin, FL, and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Tom had a gentle heart and soul; he never complained during the time of his illness these past 2 years. We will miss his wisdom, his advice, his infectious smile, and his love and loyalty for his family.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Spangler Cremation Service in Lakeland, FL. As per Tom's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Godspeed to our loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
