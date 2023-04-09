Thomas D. Wadsworth, 63, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at his residence.
Born in York he was the son of the late Thomas "Tim" Wadsworth and Dorothy Gnagey Wadsworth of Lititz.
He worked for the RR Donnelley & Sons for over 30 years as a press operator.
Tom was a huge Civil War history fan, enjoyed hunting, and playing golf. He was a volunteer for Hospice & Community Care where he assisted at the annual Labor Day auction and Christmas memorial service. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Juniata County but what he treasured most was spending time with his family.
In addition to his mother, Dorothy, Tom is survived by his children: Josh D. and Lauren M., both of Lancaster, and his brother, Mike married to Leanne Wadsworth of York.
Friends will be received by his family on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 6-7PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 7PM. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Tom's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com