Thomas D. Stouffer died of prostate cancer (presumptive Veterans Administration 100% service disability due to Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam) at his home in Winchester, Va., on August 23, 2020. Born in Riverside, Calif., on August 13, 1944, he was the son of the late Emory Ewing Stouffer and Jacqueline Nancy (Diffenderfer) Stouffer.
In addition to his wife, Deanna Jane (Walker), originally from Haymarket, Va., and Mount Joy, Pa., he is survived by sons Lt. Col. Dean Thomas, United States Marine Corps, Ret. (Andrea Henderson), Chambersburg, Pa., and Craig Gordon (Heather Rogers), Alexandria, Va., daughter, Charissa Stouffer Larson (Michael), Winchester, Va., and stepdaughter, Amy Potter, Reading, Pa., and eight grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Dr. Philip C. Stouffer, Ph.D., (Dr. Kellen Gilbert, Ph.D.), Baton Rouge, La.; an aunt, and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. Another brother, Larry A., (Vicki Watson), Dahlonega, Ga., predeceased him.
Tom grew up in Lancaster County, Pa., and graduated from Elizabethtown Area HS, then from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1966, where he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant, USMC. After attending the University of Vienna in Vienna, Austria, as a Fulbright Scholar and completing an active duty military career, he retired from the Marine Corps as a Colonel at the end of 1995. His assignments included infantry company command in Vietnam, command at Marine Barracks, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, and Chief of Staff, First Force Service Support Group during Operations Desert Shield/Storm, as well as various command, staff, and educational assignments. His awards included the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit (two awards), and the Bronze Star Medal.
He received a Master of Arts in International Relations from Salve Regina University in 1988.
After retirement from the Marine Corps, Tom served five years as Director of Lancaster Farmland Trust, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of farms in Lancaster County. During that period he and Deanna began their close relationship with the Episcopal Church, first in Lancaster and Shippensburg, Pa., and now in Winchester, Va. At various times he was on the Vestry at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church (Shippensburg) and a lay member of the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania's Commission on Ministry. He also served as a Board Member of the Cumberland Valley School of Music and Board Member and President of the Chambersburg Country Club.
He was committed to a progressive political agenda and was an active supporter of the Democratic Party.
Tom considered his 50-year romance with Deanna – and their loving family – the singular accomplishment of his life.
When circumstances allow, a service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Winchester. Interment will be at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Va., at a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to The Semper Fi Fund, Christ Episcopal Church or Blue Ridge Hospice.
