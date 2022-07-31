Thomas D. Irvine, 68, of Lancaster, passed away on July 18, 2022.
Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late William C. and Nancy J. Heck Irvine and was a graduate of Manheim Twp. High School.
He was a lifelong resident of Lancaster County. Tom had worked for High Steel Corporation for many years. He loved baseball and followed the Phillies.
Tom is survived by his sister, Jennifer DiNoia of Clarks Summit. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janice Ratmoko.
Services will be private at the convenience of his family. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
