Thomas D. "Doug" Bloom, 68, of Lancaster passed away peacefully Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Lebanon VA Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John Bloom and Mary (Adams) Stark.
He worked in the Penn Manor School District for over 25 years, mostly in groundskeeping and landscaping. Doug proudly served in the U.S. Air Force.
He enjoyed hiking, fishing, hunting, was involved in Boy Scouts becoming an Eagle Scout and later in life volunteered for Hospice.
Doug is survived by two daughters, Beverly Bloom of Lancaster and Samantha Bloom of York Haven, PA. Also surviving is a stepson, Mark Binkley of Lancaster and two siblings, William Bloom and Susan Woerner.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 9:30-10:30 AM at the funeral home on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tom's memory may be made to the Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com