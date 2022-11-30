Thomas D. Acker, age 73 of Lancaster, formerly of Gap, passed away at his home surrounded by his family, on Monday, November 28, 2022 after battling cancer for 3 years. He was the husband of Dixie Mast Acker, with whom he celebrated 46 years of marriage on October 2nd. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Clair H. "Bud" & Emma Sheaffer Acker.
He was a member of Saint Steven Presbyterian Reformed Church of New Holland. He was the owner of Acker Fuels of Gap, a business started by his grandfather in 1935 "Keeping you warm since 1935". He graduated from Pequea Valley High School, class of 1967. He was a member of Arrowhead Hunt Club since 1968, Paradise Sportsman Club and former Salisbury Lions Club. He loved going to the mountains, was an avid hunter, loved telling stories and most of all he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 daughters: Nicole wife of David Williams of Lancaster, Kelsey Acker of Lancaster companion of Kevin Schneider, 5 grandchildren, 4 siblings: Clair R. husband of Verna Stoltzfus Acker of Narvon, Barry L. husband of Brenda Garrison Acker of Elizabethtown, Cindy L. wife of Carl Sweigart of Lancaster, Lisa M. wife of Drew Travis of Port Jones, CA.
At Tom's request there will be no service at this time. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS, 66675