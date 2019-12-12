Thomas C. "Tom" Wolfe, 80, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in York, he was the son of the late Ralph and Martha (Stover) Wolfe. Tom was the husband of the late Charlotte (Brewer) Wolfe who passed away on October 15, 2004.
Tom proudly served in the United States Army as an Artillery Surveyor. He retired from R.R. Donnelly, Lancaster as a Cartographer. He enjoyed traveling with his wife whom he loved dearly.
Tom is survived by two sons, Michael T. Wolfe, husband of Laura of Maytown and John D. Wolfe, husband of Michelle of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Justin, Morgan and Jennifer; four step grandchildren, Jessica, Melissa, Alexas and Jordyn; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph "Bud" Wolfe, husband of Joan "Sue" of York; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Kilp and Joanne Cotton.
A funeral service honoring Tom's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
