Thomas C. "Tom" Kane, 76, of Lancaster, PA, passed away August 21, 2021. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy Kane, whom he met while working at ACME Markets in NJ. He earned his living as a meat cutter, enjoying everything to do with livestock. He had a passion for fishing, horse racing, and spending quality time with his family.
In addition to his beloved wife, Nancy Kane; Tom is survived by four daughters: Lisa Kane of Hunt Valley, MD, Denise Petrus of North Plainfield, NJ, Jennifer Kane of Somerset, NJ, and Michele Kane of Newfoundland, Canada; one brother: Timothy Kane; one sister: Judith Harkay; as well as five grandchildren: Olivia Cortese, Evan Cortese, Ava Petrus, Max Kane, and Addison Kane. He was preceded in death by his parents: Timothy and Anne Kane.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of Tom's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom's honor can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com