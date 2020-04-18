Thomas C. Stirling, Sr., age 81 formerly of Intercourse, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. He was born in West Grove, PA, son of the late James & Jeanette Brown Stirling
He worked at Caterpillar of York and then later was self-employed as a residential/commercial painter. He was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church. Years ago Tom was a member of the Drum & Bugle Corps out of Reading, PA. He enjoyed riding motorcycle, traveling, country line dancing, old movies especially westerns, hunting, being outdoors and going to the mountains.
Surviving are 3 children: J. Diane wife of Eli Garza of Dearborn, MI, Thomas, Jr. husband of Cindy Wolf Stirling of Lancaster, Shelly A. Schneider of Gap, 10 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters: Lois Rubincam of Thorndale, Jeanette Zych of East Long, MA.
Private interment will take place in the Calvary Monument Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
