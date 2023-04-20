Thomas C. Stephens, Jr., 73, of Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of Hershey, peacefully entered the arms of the Lord on Friday morning, April 14, 2023, at home following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Fitchburg, MA, he was the son of the late Thomas C. Stephens, Sr. and Evelyn Stephens Briel. Tom was the loving husband of Claudia J. Stephan Stephens for 41 years on January 16.
After graduating in 1967 from Hershey High School, Tom entered college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. While at IUP, he was a pitcher for the IUP Indians baseball team that competed in the College World Series his senior year. He and his team maintained a close friendship throughout the years.
Following college, he was employed as a police officer by the Borough of Palmyra before beginning a career with HERCO in Hershey. He retired in 2008 as Director of Operations after 35 years.
Tom was a member of Abraham C. Treichler Lodge No. 682, F&AM in Elizabethtown and the Harrisburg Consistory. During his high school years, he began playing ice hockey and continued playing well into his adult years. He also had a passion for hunting, archery, and fishing, especially fly fishing. He enjoyed fishing in Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho. He also enjoyed watching horse racing and raising English Setter hunting dogs.
Tom was also an avid golfer. His favorite course was Fairview Golf Course in Lebanon where he even worked parttime.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, John T. Stephens, Sr., husband of Kathryn L. Saliba Stephens, of Marietta, GA, and Amy L. Stephens, fiancée of Pete A. Loree, of Harrisburg; a grandson John Thomas Stephens, Jr; and four siblings, Robert A. Stephens, of Palmyra, Jeffrey P. Stephens, of Palmyra, Susan S., wife of Glenn D. Wolfe, of Middletown, DE, and Laura L., wife of Dwight J. Petruchik, of Honeoye Falls, NY.
A celebration of life for Tom will be held on Thursday evening, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM at Hope Community Church, 1806 Harrisburg Avenue, Mount Joy, PA 17552. There will be no public viewing. The family will receive guests at the church on Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until the time of the service. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to Hope Community Church or to Masonic Village Helping Hands Fund, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a livestream of the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com
A living tribute »