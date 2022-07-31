Thomas C. Rathsam, 69, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Jean Greiner Rathsam of Lancaster and the late Charles Rathsam who passed away in 2020. Tom was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School.
He had worked for the Slaymaker Lock Co., and later RR Donnelly & Sons Corporation as a press operator, until his retirement in 2016.
Tom loved to cook and enjoyed watching old westerns on TV.
In addition to his mother, Jean, he is survived by his children: Robert, Rebecca, and Bryan; his 7 grandchildren; his siblings Daniel J. of Lancaster, Susan M. married to Mark Torrence of Lititz, and Robert C. married to Kay and Anthony J. Rathsam, both of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Jo "Josie" Deller.
Friends will be received by Tom's family on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA from 9:30-10:00 AM, with the Christian Prayer Service to follow at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »