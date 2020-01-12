Thomas C. Pope, Sr., 73, of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, peacefully at home. Born in Lancaster to the late Carl and Florence Pope. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Ruth Pope; his ex-wife, Barbara A. Pope; and his sister, Alice Bertzfield.
Thomas was a Chief Petty officer in the U.S. Navy and served for 23 years. He loved reading, collecting, and spending time with his family. He was a generous, giving person and had a wonderful sense of humor.
He is survived by his children, Stephanie Dasch of TN and Thomas Pope, Jr. of Lancaster; two grandchildren, Vincent and Juliet Dasch; and his brother, Harry Pope.
Services and interment will be private at a later date.
To send a condolence, please visit Thomas's memorial page at: CremationPA.com.
A living tribute »