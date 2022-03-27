Thomas C. Neiss

Thomas Clark Neiss, 79 of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Kadima Rehabilitation & Nursing at Lititz. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Elwood and Betty Jane Neiss. He leaves behind his loving wife Judith (Shenk) Neiss of over 20 years.
Tom worked for over 30 years at the former Kerr's Glass Manufacturing as a machine operator. Later on, he worked 10 years for the Manheim Auto Auction. In his free time, Tom enjoyed antiquing, gardening, and was an avid birdwatcher. He loved spending time with his grandkids and going for drives with his wife.
Tom is survived by his wife and children, and 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, and one son.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Tom's name to Paralyzed Veterans of America, P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675, pva.org. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.