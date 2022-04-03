Thomas C. Martzall, 68, of Gassaway, W. Va., formerly of Denver, Pa., passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Clair H. and Evelyn (Texter) Martzall.
Tom graduated from Cocalico High School Class of '71 and Lock Haven University.
He was a schoolteacher for Braxton Co. Schools in W. Va.
Tom is survived by brothers Barry, husband of Debra (Buchter) Martzall of Denver and Terry, husband of Linda (Cramer) Martzall of Birdsboro.
At Tom's request, there will be no services.
Obituary submitted by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
