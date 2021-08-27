Thomas C. Hogge, Jr., 58, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021. Born in Chester County, PA, he was the son of Beverly A. Street of Florida and the step-son of Michael B. Naddeo of Ronks. Thomas is survived by his best friend and companion of 16 years, Patricia Cepeda, of Lancaster; his daughter, Crystal A. Hogge of Lancaster; and two sisters, Karen Lynne Orm and Victoria Marie Gester, both of Florida.
Thomas was a self-employed remodeling carpenter. He had a love for the great outdoors, boating, fishing and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, and was a member of the Rainmaker's Association Lodge in Lancaster. Thomas loved to laugh and have fun with his friends and his family, which extended to Patty's children and grandchildren.
Friends are family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering which will take place on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM in Pavilion A at Freedom Memorial Park, 9 Shertzer Lane, Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »