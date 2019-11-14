Thomas C. Groff Choo Choo Barn Owner

On November 11, 2019, Tom Groff passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Tom had suffered for 6 years with metastatic lung cancer. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda (Franklin) Groff, his daughter Kristi Largoza, husband James, son Kevin Thomas Groff, wife Meryl, grandchildren Ryan and Kaitlyn Largoza and baby-on-the-way Groff. He is also survived by his brother Gary, wife Chris, and his sister Sue Hoffard, husband Barry, and many nieces and nephews.
Tom was born on May 25, 1950 to George and Florence (Fritsch) Groff (both deceased) and grew up in Strasburg, PA. It was here that the family hobby developed with the purchase of a Lionel train set for around the Christmas tree. The family added to the set each year, finally moving the display to the basement where the local school children would come for a visit.
In 1961, the layout moved to a barn on Route 741 in Strasburg, thus the birth of the Choo Choo Barn. The family business flourished under the ownership of Tom's parents where Tom began working at age 11. After a brief stint at several other jobs, Tom returned to the Choo Choo Barn in 1975 and took over the business with Linda in 1979. This is when Tom's talents truly came to life – he was a self-taught engineer, a true renaissance man, building complex animations for the train layout by trial and error. Those who have had the privilege of seeing Tom's work know that his talents were endless. His ability to combine architecture, landscaping, and movement accomplished his goal: to show the world "the artistry of model railroading". In his final months, he greatly enjoyed hearing the many notes sent by his fans who truly appreciated his life's work. Tom's legacy is the joy that he brought to so many through the hobby.
In addition to a love of building new animations for the layout, Tom also amassed a collection of albums and 45s, his favorites being the Beatles and the Beach Boys. He spent many years with Boy Scout Troop 20, Atglen, traveling twice with Kevin to Philmont. Known to fix anything, Tom always had something on his desk to glue, mend, or even sew for one of us. To his close family and "the card club", he was always the bartender, wearing his wild shirts and mixing the best Old Fashioned. But his favorite times were spent cruising with Linda to the Chesapeake in the 1973 MGB that he restored.
To his grandchildren he was known as "Popsy" and they adored him. From him they have learned a love a building, dancing, and acting silly. We mourn for the experiences that his grandchildren will miss with him.
Our family would like to say a special thank you to Drs. Hirsch, Brown, Simons, Michalski, Marotti, and Falowski for their endless efforts to ease Tom's pain. Also, to the teams at UPMC Lancaster 5 West, UPMC Lititz, Keystone Cancer Center, Brethren Village, Maple Farm, Jenner's Pond Preston Residence and Willow Tree Hospice. Tom certainly made his rounds. We feel this journey would have been much more difficult without the support and amazing attention from Dr. Naeem Latif, his oncology staff and the infusion nurses. You all made Tom feel like he was your most important patient.
To our wonderful family, dear friends, and our Choo Choo Barn team, thank you. You have offered endless support during this most difficult time and we are forever grateful for your love for Tom.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 17 from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Parkesburg United Methodist Church, 411 Main Street, Parkesburg, PA 19365. We will celebrate Tom's life at 10:00 AM on Monday, November 18 at the same address. Because parking is limited at the church a shuttle service will be provided on Monday beginning at 9:30 AM at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center parking lot located at 700 Main St., Parkesburg, PA 19365. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the Octorara Area Food Cupboard, 714 Main Street, Parkesburg PA 19365 or Willow Tree Hospice, 616 Cypress Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348.