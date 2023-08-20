Thomas C. Dodson passed away with family by his side on Saturday, August 5, 2023 due to complications caused by alcoholism. We are grateful his struggles with addiction and mental health are finally over. Despite the challenges of the last few years, we love him very much and will miss him dearly as we fondly remember the first four decades of his life.
Tom was born on September 3, 1979, in Lancaster and was a lifelong resident of the area. After graduating from Manheim Township High School, he attended the University of Richmond and graduated from Elon University. After college, his career included numerous family endeavors in mortgages, real estate investing, and painting contracting. Tom had an aptitude for efficient, hard work and never took his job too seriously; there was always time for a joke, a prank, or a detour to explore on the way to a job site. His bizarre and silly humor made him one of the funniest people you would ever meet.
Tom loved baseball in all its forms. While he excelled at the sport as a heat-slinging lefty in high school and college, he also loved attending and watching Phillies games, studying baseball statistics, collecting baseball cards, and playing the APBA baseball board game. Watching the Phillies and Eagles win championships in recent years were some of his favorite memories.
More than anything, though, Tom loved his friends and family. And more than anyone, Tom loved his daughter Mallory. She was his best friend and partner in crime; everything he worked towards was to make her happy or laugh. They enjoyed cooking together, building Legos, walking around Lititz, listening to music, and playing the Dodson-original game, Donkey in the Middle. In addition to local adventures, they enjoyed trips to the beach, Disney World, Newfoundland, and Scotland.
Tom is survived by his daughter, Mallory Dodson, and her mother, Tiffany Dodson; his older brother Ryan Dodson and his wife Sacha; his younger brother Paul Dodson, his wife Amanda, and their son Zephyr; his mother, Regina Ness, and her husband, Ed; family friend/sister Amber Nauman; his beloved pet Alley Cat; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family, friends, and teammates. He was predeceased by his father, Samuel Dodson, Jr.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 9, at the Reedy pavilion in Lititz Springs Park from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. We ask you to bring your happiest and funniest memories of Tom's life as we say our goodbyes. RSVP and more details at https://bit.ly/3OTRdPX. In lieu of flowers, we know Tom would appreciate any donations to Pet Pantry in Lancaster, PA.
