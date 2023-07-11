Thomas C. Byrnes, 97, of Manheim Twp., formerly of Manhasset, Long Island, NY, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Rockville Centre, NY, he was the son of the late Thomas Michael and Margaret (Charde) Byrnes. He was the loving husband of Barbara J. (Turley) Byrnes with whom he celebrated a wonderful and blessed 70 years of marriage.
Tom entered the U.S. Navy in 1943 and proudly served as an aviation cadet during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge, Tom went on to college and graduated from Manhattan College with a bachelor's degree in business. He went to work in the textile industry and rose through the ranks becoming an executive of men's wear textiles.
A man of deep and unwavering faith, Tom was a parishioner of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz. Bible study and prayer were of great importance to him. He served as Eucharistic Minister and in various leadership positions of ministry.
He was a Renaissance man at heart, he loved the arts. A musician, Tom enjoyed playing the piano and was a beautiful singer. He loved reading the classics and loved poetry, even writing his own poetry for his family over the years. Tom enjoyed exploring and traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe during his career. Tom also loved fine dining; he was a foodie before foodies existed. Of the utmost importance to Tom was his family. He was the best husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that anyone could ever have. Nothing was more enjoyable to Tom than the 31 years he spent with family at their West Gilgo Beach house. Tom's life can be summed up in three words: Faith, Family, and Food.
In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by five children: Thomas Michael Byrnes, husband of Karen, of New Vernon, NJ, Anne Beatrice Giblin, wife of Kevin, of Lititz, Patrick William Byrnes, husband of Nancy, of Glen Head, NY, Brigid Byrnes, of Lititz, and Meghan Sebazco, wife of Rex, of East Rockaway, NY; 13 grandchildren: Sigourney, Eric, Thomas, Ian, Terence, Katie Beth, Kirsten, Luke, Marco, Connor, Emma, Chani, and Sean; 8 great-grandchildren: Jude, Peter, AnnaLucia, Therese Maria, Penelope, Emmilou, Thomas, and Michaela; and a brother, Hugh Byrnes, of Naples, FL. Tom was preceded in death by 2 great-grandchildren: Francis and Anthony; and 3 siblings: Joseph Byrnes, Peggy Boegel, and Peter Byrnes.
Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 6 PM to 8 PM, Wednesday, July 12, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, July 13, at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
