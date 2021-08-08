Thomas C. Barnett, 44, of Washington Boro, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at Reading Hospital. He was born in Lancaster, son of David L. and Kathleen J. McDonald Barnett, Washington Boro. He was a member of Washington Boro Church of God and a longtime member of the Pennsylvania Adult and Teen Challenge.
Surviving in addition to his parents, one daughter: Gabrielle E. Barnett, Philadelphia. Two sisters: Shannon L. (Scott T.) Theurer, Washington Boro and Bethany L. (Adam T.) Weber, Lancaster. Also numerous nieces and nephews.
The Funeral Service will be held at Washington Boro Church of God, 15 Rockfish St., Washington Boro on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Dennis K. Regitz, officiating. Interment in the adjoining cemetery. There will be no public viewing, however, a visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Pennsylvania Adult and Teen Challenge, 220 Challenge Lane, Cheswick, PA 15024. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com