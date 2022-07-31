Thomas C.B. "Tom" Creighton II, 77 of Manheim passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Born in Altoona, he was the son of the late Thomas C.B. and Catherine Hankinson Creighton. He was the loving husband of Sandra Wunderlich Creighton and they celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary this past June.
Tom graduated from Altoona High School in 1963, Juniata College in 1967 with a BS in Physics and Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1970 with a MS in Physics and Mathematics. He retired as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the 37th District, serving from 2001 through 2013. Prior to his political career, he was a plant engineer/manager for the Kellogg Company and research scientist for Armstrong World Industries. His prior elected offices include Judge of Elections and Township Supervisor for Rapho Township. Tom was a member of Calvary Church, Lancaster and was a Rotarian for many years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children: Thomas C.B. III husband of Suzanne McHenry Creighton of New Tripoli, Victoria Creighton of Mulmur, Ontario and Robert husband of Nadene Hershey Creighton of Manheim; five grandchildren: Thomas IV, Zachary, Emma, Andrew and William. He was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Stockley.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Tom's Celebration of Life Service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 9:30 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery, Manheim.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Tom's memory to Homeland at Home Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or Align Pregnancy Services, 462 Chestnut Street, Columbia, PA 17512. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com