Thomas B. Benner, 86 of Cornwall, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born in Lancaster on November 9, 1935, a son of the late Robert J. and Helen E. (Bowman) Benner. Thomas was the husband of Joan C. (Lehman) Benner, Cornwall, to whom he was married for 63 years. Mr. Benner was a Structural Engineer for Gannett Fleming where he retired. He was a member of Cornwall United Methodist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are sons: David T. Benner (Kurt VanGilder), Lititz; Michael S. Benner (Elisa), Lititz and Jeffrey K. Benner (Tara), Pittsburgh. Thomas was predeceased by his brother: R. James Benner.
A Memorial Service will be held in Cornwall United Methodist Church, 50 Freeman Drive, Cornwall, PA, 17016 on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 1:00PM. Contributions may be made in Thomas' memory to the Benevolent Fund at Cornwall Manor, P.O. Box 125, Cornwall, PA 17016. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc. is handling the arrangements.
A living tribute »