Thomas Austin Hartenstine, 22, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on June 4, 2023 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash. Tom graduated from Penn Manor High School in 2018 and attended classes at Millersville University and Harrisburg Area Community College.
Remembered for his cheerful disposition, kindness and infectious smile, Tom loved animals and traveling, and in earlier years swam competitively. He played french horn while at Penn Manor and was very involved in Boy Scouts. Tom loved gaming on his computer and spent lots of quality time online with his friends. He enjoyed building computers, tinkering with automobiles, riding his motorcycle, and had a keen interest and skill in target shooting. His strong passion for cooking included blending the best fruit smoothies. Tom was known for his dry, witty sense of humor, delivering zingers with a wicked grin.
He is survived by his parents, Linda M. (DeChristopher) Hartenstine and Grant Richard Hartenstine III, and his older brother Grant Richard Hartenstine IV, all of Lancaster, PA, his grandparents, Joyce E. (Eckman) Hartenstine of Marticville, PA, and Barbara and Thomas DeChristopher of York, PA, and girlfriend Hayden Moyer as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Safe Harbor United Methodist Church, 3687 River Rd., Conestoga, PA 17516, on Saturday July 1 at 11:00 AM. The service will be followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Pet Pantry of Lancaster, 26 Millersville Road Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com