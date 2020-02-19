Thomas Allen Harner, called Tom by his friends, died at Lancaster General Health 2/10/2020. He was 70. He had a massive Cardiac Infarction. He died suddenly at home, his wife performed CPR, pulse and breathing returned, and was transported to the hospital. Life support was withdrawn the following day.
Tom was born in Gettysburg Hospital, PA, 5/15/1949. Helen and Donald Harner were his parents. Sister Vicki survives him and lives in the Gettysburg area.
Tom is known as a storyteller, by his profound eccentric sense of humor, kindness and love shown to all.
Tom went to Shippensburg University and got a degree in English Literature. He later got a degree in Special Education, and taught Drama. He also taught inner city teens how to do masonry work, to help them procure future employment. Tom was honored to receive the Delaware Preservation Award when he helped his inner city teens restore old lime kilns in and around the Wilmington Delaware area.
Tom is survived by wife Kate, sweet dog Pearl, sons Devin and Guthrie Harner, sister Vicki Rosensteel, nephew Mark Rosensteel and nieces Susan Feaga, Kim Rudisill, Randy Bobb, daughter-in-law Regina DiScala, grandson Devin DiScala. Tom's ex wife Gwyn and husband Steve Swartz were involved in Tom's life.
Tom's body was donated to Gift Of Life and Anatomy Gifts. He asks in lieu of flowers that all donations go to the Bernie Sanders Campaign, BernieSanders.com/donate.
Tom was an original, well loved and respected.
A memorial will be held at Quaker Meetinghouse on May 2, 2020.
