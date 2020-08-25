Thomas Allen Drennen, 76, of Manheim passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Richard P. Drennen and Mary (Cameron) Drennen. Thomas was the husband of Patricia Hall Drennen and the father of two daughters, Heather Bowser, married to Scott Bowser and Carrie Emich Wallace, married to Douglas Wallace. Thomas had two loving grandsons, Hall and Finnegan.
Thomas was a graduate of McCaskey High School, proudly served the United States Air Force and retired from Armstrong World Industries. Thomas enjoyed racing cars, vacationing, spending time at his family cabin in Sullivan Co., working at the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire and being with his family.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Thomas's memory to Alzheimer's Research, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com