Thomas A. Zerphy, 88 of Lancaster, husband of Theresa J. Buch Zerphy has taken his Savior's hand and completed his journey to see his Jesus face to face in heaven on November 5, 2022. He will be reunited with his son, Steve and Steve's girlfriend Lisa Cope, his grandson, Scott and his siblings, Jim and Pete Zerphy and Sarah Williams, and his parents, Floyd S. and Mildred Brunner Zerphy. Tom and Terry celebrated 66 years of marriage on June 24, 2022.
Tom graduated from Hempfield High School in 1952. He enjoyed playing sports and lettered in many that he played, baseball, basketball and soccer. After high school, Tom served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956 and was stationed in Ulm, Germany and played on their baseball team. Tom retired from Federal Mogul after 38 years of employment, where he was a supervisor.
Tom and Terry attended LCBC, Lancaster campus. They enjoyed their vacation home in Rehoboth Beach for over 30 years. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing and clamming with his family, making wonderful memories. Tom enjoyed hunting and trapping with his sons at his cabin in Walnut Bottom, Cumberland County. Tom enjoyed trout fishing right over the hill from his house at Miller's Run. He was a true Eagles and Phillies fan.
Tom was a loving and caring man who was quiet and reserved. He would enjoy a one-on-one conversation much more than in a large group. He really enjoyed spending holidays at their home with their family. Tom will be missed by his wife, Terry; sons, Thomas S., husband of Kimberly Clark Zerphy of Lititz and Gregory T., husband of Pamela Sattazahn Zerphy of Elizabethtown; daughter, Gretchen L., wife of Jack Palmer of Lititz; grandchildren, Kristen, wife of Ryan Brokaw, Steven, husband of Johenly Paz Zerphy, Zachary Frey, Sarah Zerphy, Kelly Palmer and Kerry Palmer, and great grandchildren, Ethan, Miley and Lacey Brokaw and Leah and Max Zerphy and #6 on the way.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of Tom's family. Memorial remembrances may be made in his memory to Hospice & Community Care or to a charity of one's choice. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
