Thomas A. Young, 76 of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday Evening, May 5, 2023 at the Kadima Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Lititz, PA with his wife at his side. He was married to Barbara (Meister) Young for 43 years.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Noman E. Young and Phillis Frances (Herr) Young. He was a 1965 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School.
Tom was a Navy Veteran who served in Vietnam from February 1967 to October 1968 on board the USS Manley (DD-940) as a gun fire control technician (FTG3)
He was a talented singer who played in many bands in Lancaster for over 50 years, including the Embers, Custer's Last Band, and the Class of '60 Somethin'. He was blessed to have many musically talented friends and cared deeply for all of them.
Tom enjoyed golfing with friends and golfed at many clubs across the U.S. and in Europe.
He worked at Syntex Dental Company for 20 years and National Novelty Brush Company for another 20 years as Vice President of Manufacturing. Tom was the ultimate fix-it guy who could repair anything.
He is also survived by a son, Thomas, Jr., of Lancaster and a sister, Nancy Hassel (Gerry) of Holtwood, and a brother, Norman who proceeded him in death.
A Funeral Service will be held at Lancaster First Assembly of God, 1025 Columbia Avenue, Lancaster, PA on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Laurel Hills Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Road, Columbia, PA.
