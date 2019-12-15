Thomas A. Kring, 67, of Kleinfeltersville, PA, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Spruce Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation, Reading.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Adam and Thelma (Boone) Kring and was the long-time companion of Betty Hirneisen.
A life-member of Denver Fire Co., he enjoyed stock car racing and deep sea fishing.
Thomas worked as a Mechanic for MiJan Fabrics and was the owner of the former Springtime Farms, Denver.
In addition to his companion, Thomas is survived by a son, Russell Hirneisen of Marietta, GA; a granddaughter, Amber Hirneisen; two nieces, Becky McCafferty and Dawn Sweigart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Sweigart, and a brother, Ronald Kring.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, from 6 to 8pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 11am at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
