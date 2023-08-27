Thomas A. Gaul, Sr., 79 years young, passed into God's loving arms on August 21, 2023. He had his birthday on August 16th. He was born and raised in Lititz, PA and never wanted to live anywhere else. He was the son of the late Roy Newton Gaul and Mabel Gockley.
Thomas has 2 children: a son Thomas A. Gaul, Jr, husband to Marcy Gaul and a daughter Michelle Gaul Ayala, wife of Benny Ayala; three brothers: the late Robert Gaul, surviving brother Larry Gockley of Texas, Mike Gockley of Lititz and a sister Deb Conner of Wrightsville, PA. He also has 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Thomas was retired from High Concrete Structures in Denver, PA. His passions include riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and doing yard work and hanging out with friends.
