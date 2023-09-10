Thomas A. Faus, Sr. 56, of New Holland passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Paula (Faus) Kuhl. He was the loving husband to Stephanie (Young) with whom he celebrated 31 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Thomas "TJ" of New Holland; Morghan Faus of New Holland; his grandson Gabriel Faus; and his furkids: Skylar and Roman.
Tom considered himself a "Jack of all Trades", but his love was welding. He worked at Highland Tank for 17 years and never missed a day unless it was absolutely necessary. He also loved working on cars. After retiring from welding, Tom took up gardening and growing fabulous vegetables. Tom wasn't a people person, but he knew how to catch the good ones with his sarcastic humor & stubborn ways. He could make anyone laugh even if he just made you mad 5 seconds before. Tom also loved to cook when he was having a good day. He could come up with the weirdest concoction and it would be surprisingly good.
Tom accepted Jesus as his Savior and is now with the Lord having the time of his life with passed family, friends and past furbabies. He's doing things he hasn't been able to do for years. You will forever be in our hearts!
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Center for Animal Life Saving, 2195 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster, PA 17602.
