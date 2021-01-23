Thomas A. Buss, Sr., 64, of Exeter Township, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021 in his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Debra S. (Smith) Buss. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Earl Richard Buss, Jr. And Shirley Mae (Flores) Buss. Thomas absolutely enjoyed music and for many years was a DJ. He loved looney tunes, The Seattle Seahawks, and fishing.
In addition to his beloved wife and mother, Thomas is survived by his sons, Thomas A. Buss, Jr., of Hellertown; Scott A. Buss, husband of Krysta, of Hellertown; step children, Bradley Koller, of Hellertown; Joy Koller, of Montana; 6 grandchildren; brothers, Earl R. Buss III., of Slatington; Charles E. Buss, of Georgia; Larry Buss, of Slatington; Mark Buss, of Slatington, and sister, Jennifer Ransier, of Blandon.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in the spring. Bean Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.beanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »