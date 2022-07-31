Thomas A. Anderson

Thomas A. (Tom) Anderson, 70, of Lancaster PA, passed away peacefully on July 25, surrounded by family. Born in South Bend, IN, he was the son of the late James and Lois Anderson.
Tom served in the Army during the Vietnam War, and later in the National Guard. He earned a degree in Elementary Education from Millersville State College, and after working as a teacher, was artist-owner of Anderson House Portraits. He was a long-standing employee at Menasha Corporation, working as a die cut machinist until his passing.
Tom loved and lived his Catholic faith. He was a member of St. Mary's Church and former member of St. Joseph Church, and was active in choir, prayer groups, and prison ministry. He enjoyed running, swimming, playing the guitar, completing NY Times crossword puzzles, traveling, and a good game of Scrabble. Tom is survived by his dear wife, Bernadette, sons Charlie and Dan and their families, and six siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA at 11 AM on Saturday, August 6. There will be visitation from 10 to 11 AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Mary's Church, at the above address, or to the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA at P.O. Box 96168, Washington, DC 20077-7168.To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com