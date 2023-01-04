Thomas A. Allen

Thomas A. (Tom) Allen, a proud veteran of both Army and Air Force, went to be with his Lord on January 1st, 2023. The son of John and Mary Allen, Tom grew up in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. He was born February 26, 1948 and attended Council Rock High School, Bucks County and Lancaster County Community Colleges.
At the age of 19, Tom enlisted in the United States Army. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Sergeant First Class. As part of this service, he was assigned to Static Communication Command Europe, PA Army and Air Force National Guard, and the PA Military Academy. His honorable service to our country spanned over thirty years.
Tom also was active in numerous service groups and causes throughout his life. He volunteered over decades several weeks each summer repairing homes for those in need with Reach Missions and Appalachia Service Project. In Lititz, he had served as a Boy Scout leader, an active and faithful member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, where he served as Sunday School teacher, and on the property committee.
Tom is survived by his wife, Linda, of 53 years, and their children Scott and Sheri and their spouses Amy and Aaron and his younger brother George. He also has two loving grandchildren Morgan and Tate. He was preceded in death by his brother, John. His loved ones will remember him for his service toward others, his friendships, and his love for his family.
A service honoring the life of Tom will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, 44 East Orange Street, Lititz, at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lititz Evangelical Congregational Church, P.O. Box 211, Lititz, PA 17543. Funds to be placed toward building the cemetery prayer garden. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.