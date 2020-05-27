Mrs. Maria Thoa Thi Nguyen, 94, of Lancashire Hall, passed away, Monday, May 25, 2020. Born in Hai Phong, Vietnam, she was the daughter of the late Tho Phu Nguyen and Hat Thi Nguyen. She was the wife of the late Tinh Van Do, with whom she had been married for nearly 70 years.
Mrs. Nguyen was a homemaker and loved her family greatly. She was a member of the Vietnamese Congregation of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Lancaster.
She is survived by 7 children: daughter, Kim Dzung T. Do, son. Steven C. Do married to Jennefer T. Do, son, Long V. Do, son, Timothy V. Do married to Oanh Do, son, Trung V. Do married to Bichngoc Do, daughter, Thuha D. Dang married to Hai Dang, and daughter, Huong T. Do married to Kevin P. Dunn; her 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 6PM to 8PM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 2PM at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, New Holland Ave. and Plum St., Lancaster. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
