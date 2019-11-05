Thetis Rose Harvey, 97 years old, passed away on October 31, in Lancaster, PA. She had resided for the past nine years with her daughter, Leslie M. Lemonick, and son-in-law, James E. Lemonick at their home.
Thetis was born in Greenville, NC to Nancy Oden Marsh Gurganus and Jehu Gurganus on September 11, 1922. Thetis graduated from Greenville High School and attended Eastern State Teachers College, Greenville, NC. On November 1, 1941 she married Edgar Thomas Harvey, Jr. of Wilmington, DE and they celebrated 62 years of marriage before his death in 2004. They had three children, Nancy Beryl Hanna of Wilmington, DE, E. Thomas Harvey, III of Wilmington, DE and Leslie Marsh Lemonick of Lancaster, PA, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Thetis worked alongside her husband in their waste management and school bus business in Wilmington, DE. The business that they founded grew into Harvey & Harvey, Inc., one of the largest solid waste management companies in the United States. Thetis and her husband, Tom, also developed extensive real estate holdings and lived on their horse farm, High Meadows, near Kennett Square, PA for 30 years.
Thetis dedicated much of her life in volunteer work to help others. She and her husband, Tom, received the Chapel of Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Award at Washington Memorial Chapel at Valley Forge, PA in 1993. This national award is given for selfless volunteer service. Thetis and Tom were dedicated to helping those less fortunate than themselves. She was actively involved at the Glen Mills School, a school for troubled youth.
Thetis served for years as a tour guide at the Brandywine River Museum in Chadds Ford, PA. She loved art and sharing with others the Wyeth collection as well as the other artists of the area.
Thetis loved all animals and volunteered for years at the Delaware Humane League and was actively involved in animal rescue.
Thetis hosted many foreign exchange students at her farm and traveled extensively with her husband, Tom.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service at St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 at 10:00 AM on Monday November 11, 2019 with a reception to follow at The Belvedere Inn, 402 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. A private interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. E., Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
