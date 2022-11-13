Therese A. Magalski, 90, of Lancaster, entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 5, 2022. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Edward A Magalski, (2008) and her daughter, Diane, in 1964
She is survived by her three sons, Edward, husband of Karen Magalski of Spring Grove, Mark of Lancaster; and Dr. Anthony, husband of Dr. Kimberly Magalski, Grimes, IA; and four grandchildren: Michael, Lauren, Emily, and Ryan.
Mrs. Magalski was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic church where she was an active member of the parish. She was also involved in several charitable organization and supported her community wherever she lived. She always found time to help support others in need.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd. Lancaster, PA with Rev. Father Daniel C. Mitzel as Celebrant. Friends can greet the family at St. John Neumann from 10:00 AM until 10:30 AM. The rosary will be recited at 10:40 AM, followed by Mass. Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Catholic Charities, 4800 Union Deposit Rd., Harrisburg, PA 17111, or a charity of your choice.
