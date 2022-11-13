Theresa Weise, 91, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022.
Born March 6, 1931, in Norristown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Kopecky) Drahsovsky and was the wife of the late Ronald Weise.
Theresa was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, Ephrata, and was a member of the Legion of Mary. She was also a member of the Ladies Garment Workers Union, Ladies Auxiliary of Pioneer Fire Co., Lititz Senior Center, Lebanon Senior Center, and Polka Pals, Lebanon.
Theresa was a trimmer for Cole Brook Terry and previously worked for Moyers, Husin Shirt Factory, and Ship & Shore.
Theresa is survived by three children, John B. Faiola, Anthony J. Faiola, husband of Carol (Hickoff), Mary (Faiola) Fetterolf, wife of Frank; three step-children; five grandchildren, Lt. Maria Faiola of the US Air Force, Nicole (Faiola) Billings, wife of Conner, Dr. Frank A. Fetterolf, husband of Jia, Maria (Fetterolf) Hoppe, wife of Michael, Michael G. Fetterolf; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel F. Fetterolf, Valentina J. Fetterolf, Jack T. Hoppe; a brother, Stephen, husband of Kay Drahsovsky; a sister, Agnes Finkle, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Drahsovsky, Michael Drahsovsky, and sisters, Helen Davis, Anna Howard, Mary Ann Ray, Catherine Blogovich, Rose Mary Schreider, and Amelia Wintergrass.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebration at 11:00 AM at Our Mother of Perpetual Help, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata. Final Commendation and Farewell will take place in the Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Theresa's memory may be made to The Knights of Columbus, Father Daley 4191, 250 Parkview Heights Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.