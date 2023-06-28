Theresa Sickman Henning from Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown after being surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 1, 1932, to the late Warren and Mary (Campbell) Sickman from Conestoga as well as the loving wife of Donald C. Henning who died in 2017. She was also predeceased by two husbands, Robert B. Urban and Ellis T. Barber, Jr. as well as her niece Wendy (Sickman) Adams.
She was a graduate of Manor-Millersville High School and worked at RCA for 37 years as a key punch operator as well as working in the payroll department until her retirement.
Theresa was a member of First United Methodist Church and served on several committees while she was a member there. She also was a Gray Lady at the Lancaster General Hospital for 20 years and enjoyed serving in that way.
Theresa's greatest joy came from being with her family and showering them with her generous spirit, sense of humor and sometimes zany antics. She was blessed to be able to accompany her husband Don on many wonderful trips during his time as a travel guide. Her favorite travel destination was their trip to Greece.
She is survived by her brother, Warren Dennis Sickman of Lancaster, PA her nieces whom she loved dearly, Audrey (Jeffrey) Butts, Lancaster, PA, Diane (Darrell) Coyle, Willow Street, PA, Renee Sickman, New Providence, PA and their children and grandchildren. She also loved her time with her late husband's adult children, especially Betsy Ducote and Valerie Comise who always showered her with love.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Service on Friday, June 30, 2023, at First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA at 11:00 AM. The family will greet informally after the service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park.
Contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, www.EngageGodFirst.org or Masonic Hospice as a thank you for the love and care they provided to her at the final stage of her life. www.MasonicVillageHospice.org
