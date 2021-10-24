Theresa S. Zymnis, 93, of Lancaster, passed away October 20, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John E. and Sarah (Kenney) Rohlf.
Theresa was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was quite proud of how she raised 4 sons. She enjoyed planting and maintaining the flowers in her backyard and visiting the beach and ocean.
She is survived by her sons, John Ciccone, husband of Sharon of Lancaster and Chris Zymnis of Ephrata; a daughter-in-law, Jean Zymnis of Lancaster; grandchildren, John Jr., Morgan, Madison, Jennifer, Kim, Missy, Gordon, Markus and Mirah; and great-grandchildren, Landon, Lila, Zayn, Luke, Cooper and Drew. She was preceded in passing by her sons, Ralph Ciccone and Thomas L. Zymnis.
Guests are invited to attend a viewing at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602 from 6 PM to 8 PM on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
