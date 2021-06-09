Theresa Marie Bender, 77, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Reading to the late Alfred and Gertrude (Schlogater) Myatt and was the wife of Donald H. Bender, Sr. with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.
She was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church and managed the church food stand at the Ephrata Fair for many years.
Theresa was a graduate of Reading Central Catholic High School. She worked for Ephrata High School cafeteria prior to retirement and later for Garden Spot Auction and Weis Market's bakery. She enjoyed playing cards and casino games. In earlier years she coached track and girls basketball.
In addition to her husband, Theresa is survived by two children, Donna L., wife of Douglas M. Martin of Holtwood, Fr. Donald H. Bender, Jr. of Carlisle; a grandson, Specialist Martin, Tyler PARNG US ARMY of Holtwood and two sisters, Elizabeth, wife of the late John Wells and Gertrude, wife of the late Steve Melniczek, both of Shillington.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Mary Gery, Alfred Myatt, Jr., and Anne Stoltzflug.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial celebration will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Our Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 320 Church Avenue, Ephrata, with The Rev. Fr. John Murray, C.Ss.R and Fr. Donald H. Bender, Jr. as celebrants. Final commendation and farewell will be held in Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
