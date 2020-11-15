Theresa Maria Davella, 59, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, following a courageous battle against ovarian cancer. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Lucress C. (Clark) Davella.
Theresa studied massage therapy and was a practicing massage therapist for over ten years. She enjoyed singing karaoke with her sisters and even sang in a band in her younger years. She also loved learning about the mysteries of the world and outer space. Her dog, Vinny, was a source of joy for her, and more than anything, her children and grandchildren were the loves of her life.
Theresa is survived by her daughters, Leighann Garcia, of Baltimore, and Elaina Posey, of Lancaster; grandchildren Gemma Garcia, Benjamin Resch, and Penelope Resch; four siblings: Maria Haverstein, Lucress Davella, Christopher Davella, and Joseph Davella, Jr. She is also survived by a close niece, Amanda Turkin, her great-nieces and great-nephew, and other extended relatives. Theresa was preceded in death by her sister, Cecilia Houston.
A Celebration of Theresa's life will be held at 3PM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the tent on the south lawn of Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Please dress appropriately for cooler weather. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the cancer research organization of your choosing. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com