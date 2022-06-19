Theresa M. (Warmuth) Powell, of Lancaster, entered heaven while in the care of Oak Leaf Manor North, Landisville, on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the age of 99.
Born in Wilmington, DE in 1923, Marge was the daughter of Martin and Enid (Cahoon) Warmuth. A 1941 graduate of Overbrook High School; she was working at Oriole Cafeterias in Baltimore where she met the love of her life, the late John A. "Jack" Powell. Married in 1948, she loved being a caring wife (57 years), mother, and homemaker.
Marge enjoyed dancing, sewing, Lady Elks bowling, Pinochle, UNO, word searches, Christmas time, and the Pocono Mtns. She especially enjoyed sharing in laughter with friends and family. She was a member of AARP #530, Happy Hours (LRC), Silver Threads, and Redeemer Lutheran Church of Lancaster.
Margie's personality was full of life and her smile lit up any room. She will always be remembered to the tunes of, "You Are My Sunshine" and "A Bushel and a Peck". To know her was to love her.
Marge is survived by her sons: Arthur R. of Lancaster, R. Jeffrey of Mount Joy, and grandson, J. Tyler of Columbia.
She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mimi Housch and Elaine Dubiel, and her son, Steven J. Powell.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date at the convenience of the family.
