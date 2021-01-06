Theresa M. (Morales) Doster, 35, of Lancaster, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021. Born in Bridgeport, CT, Theresa was the daughter of Jorge Morales and Cheryl Garman, wife of Joel Garman. She was the wife of Anthony Doster.
Theresa earned her bachelor's degree from Lebanon Valley College and her master's degree from Drexel University. She was passionate about her job as a Spanish Teacher at Southeast Middle School. Theresa taught in the Lancaster City School District for the last 11 years. She enjoyed painting and scrapbooking. She loved music, attending concerts and NY Mets games. Theresa was a world traveler. While she studied in Spain, she had the opportunity to visit Barcelona, Ireland, London, Portugal, Belgium and Paris. Most of all she cherished her time with family. Theresa was loved by everyone she met. Her sense of humor and golden heart will be missed by all who knew her. Her caring spirit touched many youth in the county. Theresa lived life to its fullest and always cherished her family, students and friends.
In addition to her parents, Theresa is survived by her sister Joelle E. Pickell (Jeffrey) of Lititz, her companion Kris Blair, paternal grandparents George and Amina Morales, as well as her beloved students.
A Funeral Service will be held at 4PM on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Friends will be received from 2-4PM prior to the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lancaster Education Foundation, 445 N. Reservoir St., Lancaster, PA 17602.
