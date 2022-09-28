Theresa M. (Lombardo) Schwartz, age 84, of Lancaster passed away on September 19, 2022. Theresa was the daughter of the late Samuel and Catherine Lombardo, and was the loving wife of Raymond Schwartz for 53 years.
Theresa was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School and retired from Lancaster General Hospital.
Although she loved many things, her greatest love was for her family. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Kathy McVay of State College, Raymond Jr., of North Carolina, Eugene Hoffman of Lancaster, and was preceded in death by a son, Sam Hoffman.
Theresa is also survived by one brother, James Lombardo, married to Karen, and two nieces, Gina and Andrea and their families.
She enjoyed spending time with her five grandchildren, Kayla, Theresa, Leana, Brooke, Monica, and 6 great grandchildren.
Halloween was her favorite season, and she took special efforts to decorate. Her love of people was well known and for many years she entertained family and friends at her home to celebrate Christmas Eve and other holidays with lasting memories.
She loved aerobics, owned a race horse for several years and spent time at Crystal Beach with her husband. She was especially proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed talking about growing up in an Italian family on Rockland Street, the time spent with her cousins and friends and the aroma of Italian cooking in the neighborhood.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 929 N Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 at 9am on Saturday, October 1st. There will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to: Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. Interment will be private.
