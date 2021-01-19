Theresa L. Zander of St. Anne's Retirement Community, and formerly of N. Duke Street in Millersville, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021. She was one of 10 children born to the late John R. and Cecelia Judith (Wimer) of Lancaster.
Theresa's favorite job was raising her six children. Prior to marriage, she worked for the Postal Service and Stehli Silk Mill. As her children were getting older, she worked for American Seed, Slaymaker Lock, Sears and John Herr's Village Market.
She enjoyed cooking and baking, playing cards and bingo, dancing the YMCA and going to the beach. What she enjoyed most was spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Theresa attended Lancaster Catholic High School and was a founding member of St. Philip the Apostle Church.
She will be lovingly remembered by five children: James M., husband of Lynn, Richard P., husband of Brenda and John R., husband of Kimberly, all of Lancaster, Edward C. and his partner Lori Luckenbaugh of Strasburg and Barbara A., wife of James Quinn. She is also survived by her son-in-law Randall F. Snyder of Millersville. She was predeceased by her daughter Deborah T. Snyder. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren: Christopher Zander, Matthew Zander, Jeffrey Zander, Chad Zander, Kelly Black, Angela Phillips, Jessica Snyder, Michael Snyder, Andrew Quinn, Megan Collins, Heather Campbell, Mason Zander and Angelica Zander. She is also survived by 20 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her twin sister Romaine Frymyer and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, William H. Wimer, Richard F. Wimer and John M. Wimer; and five sisters, Mary Musser, Judith Houck, Jane Leed, Dorothy Blessing and Joan Bireley, and one great-granddaughter.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Anne's for the great care they provided to Theresa over the last 5 and a half years.
A viewing will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home on North George Street in Millersville. The rosary will be said beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the viewing. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Philip the Apostle Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing Thursday morning from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Contributions in Theresa's memory may be made to Millersville Area Meals on Wheels, 121 N. George Street, Millersville, PA 17551 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
