Theresa J. Stuber, 74, of Ephrata, PA and formerly of Winthrop, MA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 16, 2022.
Born in Winthrop, MA, Theresa was a daughter of the late William J. and Mary (Foley) Nutter and wife of Terry L. Stuber, with whom she would have celebrated 52 years of marriage on Valentine’s Day.
She is also survived by two daughters, Denise, wife of Scott Johnston of Denver, PA and Cheryl Stuber of Lititz, PA; three grandsons: Trey Supplee, Kyle Grisafi, and Kai Stuber, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Theresa was preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara and Elizabeth and two brothers, Robert and John.
Theresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
She was employed as a hostess at the former Akron Restaurant from 1973 to 2004 and loved reading, jigsaw puzzles, baking, going to the beach, and visiting her family in Massachusetts.
Graveside services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
A living tribute »