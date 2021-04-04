Theresa Helen Barnett, 88, formerly of Ephrata passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Gardens of Stevens following an illness. Born in Reading, PA, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Helen A. (Vojtasek) Palcak. She and her late husband, Edwin G. Barnett, who died August 21, 2004 shared 48 years of marriage.
Theresa graduated from Reading Catholic High School in 1950 and was a member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church of Ephrata. She enjoyed the company of her family, playing bingo, watching old movies and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Surviving is a son, Gregory V., married to Mary F. Barnett of Lancaster and a daughter, Kathleen M., married to Philip J. Levens of Lititz, three grandchildren; Gregory V., Jr., fiancé of Elisa Ovadia of Santa Monica, CA, Monica M. Padgett, wife of Jonathan of Manchester, PA, and William J. of Hot Springs, VA, a sister, MaryAnn Ziolkowski of Reading, and a niece and a nephew. She is preceded in death by her husband Edwin and nephew, Steven Ziolkowski.
Funeral commendation and farewell service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 531 N State St., Ephrata, PA 17522. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Caring Hospice at 101 Good Dr., 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church at 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522. To leave a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com