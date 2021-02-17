Theresa E. "Terry" Plastino, 84, of Lancaster, went into the arms of the Lord on February 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Maris K. and Sarah (Keppel) Rineer. She was the devoted wife of Marvin W. Plastino for over 48 years, until his passing in 2007.
She will be remembered by many for her dedicated years of service at Liberty Homes, General Cigar, J. Walter Miller and as a bartender at the VFW until her retirement. In her youth she enjoyed dancing and roller skating. In her free time, she loved doing all kinds of arts and crafts. She also volunteered with the elderly to teach them some of her favorite crafts. Above all else, Terry loved spending time with her family. She treasured every opportunity of making memories with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Her love will live on in her children: Raymond Tshudy (Kate), Maris Tshudy (Gina) all of Millersville, Sarah Sourbeer (Robbie) of Lancaster, Troy Tshudy (Karen) of Elizabethtown, Marsha Ault (David) of Paradise and Marlene Retamarcsn (Jose) also of Lancaster, grandchildren: Shauntel, Darren, Jaclyn, Jeremy, Tasha, Jarid, Tyler, Shaunte, Shadd, Shalene, Gioviannie, Jordan, Shalene, Ashly, Julie, and Crystal, a brother, Maris Rineer of AZ as well as 30 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King St., Lancaster, PA from 11AM-1PM. Interment will take place at Green Hill United Methodist Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster, humanepa.org/donations/memorials-honorariums/
